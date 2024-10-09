British Foreign Secretary Lammy to visit China in bid to reset strained ties

Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy is set to visit China next week, aiming to reset relations strained by issues surrounding Hong Kong, rights abuses, and espionage accusations.

The new Labour government seeks to adopt a less confrontational approach toward Beijing, while acknowledging areas of disagreement. Lammy will meet Chinese officials in Beijing and business leaders in Shanghai.

This visit follows recent diplomatic efforts to strengthen economic ties while addressing sensitive political issues between the two nations.