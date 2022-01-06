BIFA is the UK’s main trade association for freight forwarding and logistics companies.

BIFA joins a growing number of organisations, including CLECAT, FIATA, and the Australian Productivity Commission, in calling for governments at a national and pan-national level to give careful consideration to the evolving business arrangements in the container shipping market to see whether they are in breach of competition law.

This, of course, is in light of the chaos engulfing global supply chains and record profits for carriers.

Link here for more.

Remember when the posts about shipping were a lot more fun?