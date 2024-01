Kitco carries the story, citing figures from the British Mint a record number of customers invested in precious metals products in 2023, increasing 7% compared to 2022.

the Mint expects bullion demand to remain robust through 2024

“The potential for central bank rate cuts in 2024 is boosting the gold and precious metals market, as the prospect of lower rates boosts demand for non-yielding assets."

