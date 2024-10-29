- OpenAI is using AMD chips alongside Nvidia chips
- company has dropped the foundry plans for now due to cost and time needed to build a network
- Plans instead to focus on in-house chip design efforts
OpenAI has also said that they have reserved 2026 TSMC manufacturing capacity to manufacture the chips
- Nvidia shares are trading up $1.03 at $141.52. It reached the high $142
- AMD shares are trading up $3.11 or 1.94% at $163.02. It's high reach $164.75 today.
- Broadcom (AVGO) is trading up $5.59 or 3.25% at $177.67. It's high price today reached $178.10.