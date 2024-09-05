Broadcom earnings are showing:

EPS comes in at $1.24 versus expected $1.20. BEAT

Revenues come in at $13.07 billion versus expected $12.96 billion BEAT

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $8.22 billion versus expected $7.89 billion. BEAT

Forward guidance comes in at $14 billion which is marginally lower than the 14.1 billion estimate.

Other details

Semiconductor Solutions Revenue: $7.27 billion (Expected: $7.41 billion). MISS

Infrastructure Software Revenue: $5.80 billion (Expected: $5.5 billion). BEAT

Adjusted Operating Income: $7.95 billion (Expected: $7.73 billion). BEAT

Adjusted R&D Expense: $1.47 billion (Expected: $1.47 billion). MET

Capital Expenditure: $172 million (Expected: $140.5 million). BEAT

Despite the beat the stock is down around -3.5% at $147. The price closed at $152.82. The 100-day moving average was at $149.57. With the current price trading around $147 the price is trading after-hours below the 100-day moving average.

We will see what the price action looks like during tomorrow's trade but right now (and the US jobs report will have an impact before the US open), the bias will be more to the downside below that key 100 day moving average level.