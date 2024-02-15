As the US trading gets underway for the respective indices, the results are mixed. The Dow industrial average is higher as is the S&P index. The NASDAQ index is trading above and below unchanged.

A snapshot of the market eight minutes into the open is showing:

Dow industrial average up 103.74 points or 0.26% at 38528.02

S&P index up 10.78 points or 0.22% at 5011.41

NASDAQ index up 2.07 points or 0.01% at 15861.21

The small-cap Russell 2000 is the big winner with a rise of 22.78 points or 1.13% at 2035.00. Flow of funds are heading into that indice thanks to lower interest rates after the lower-than-expected retail sales report.

Looking at the US debt market: