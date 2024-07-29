The major stock indices are ending the day mixed.

Dow is down marginally. The S&P and Nasdaq closed marginally higher. Russell 2000 is not so lucky as it falls 1% on the day.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow Industrial Average fell -40.21 points or -0.12% at 40540.12

S&P index rose 4.46 points or 0.08% at 5463.55

NASDAQ index rose 12.32 points or 0.07% at 17370.20

The small-cap Russell 2000 fell -24.73 points or -1.09% at 2235.33

This week, four of the seven Mag 7 will be announcing earnings starting with Microsoft after the close tomorrow. On Wednesday after the close (and the FOMC rate decision), Meta Platforms will report. On Thursday Amazon and Apple will report after the close.

Today:

Microsoft rose $1.46 or 0.34%

Meta Platforms closed unchanged

Amazon rose $0.70 or 0.38%

Apple rose $0.28 or 0.13%

The summary of earnings for the week shows:

Tuesday

Before the open: SoFi, Pfizer, PayPal, BP, P&G, Corning, Merck

After close: AMD, Microsoft, Starbucks, Pinterest

Wednesday

Before the open: Boeing, Kraft Heinz, Altria

After close: Meta (Facebook), Qualcomm, Carvana, Lam Research, Western Digital

Thursday

Before the open: Moderna, ConocoPhillips, Wayfair, SiriusXM

After close: Amazon, Apple, Intel, Coinbase, DraftKings

Friday