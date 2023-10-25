The broader stock indices are moving lower with the NASDAQ index leading the way with a decline of -1.16%. The declines are led by Meta down -2.7% ahead of earnings after the close. Alphabet shares are down -8.41% after the internals of their earnings yesterday disappointed. Apple shares are also lower by -1.14%. Microsoft is bucking that trend with a gain of 4.5% after their earnings were viewed more favorably by "The Street".

