The broader stock indices are moving lower with the NASDAQ index leading the way with a decline of -1.16%. The declines are led by Meta down -2.7% ahead of earnings after the close. Alphabet shares are down -8.41% after the internals of their earnings yesterday disappointed. Apple shares are also lower by -1.14%. Microsoft is bucking that trend with a gain of 4.5% after their earnings were viewed more favorably by "The Street".
A snapshot of the market is showing:
- Dow industrial average up 64.70 points or 0.20% at 33206.09
- S&P index -27.74 points or -0.65% at 4219.95
- NASDAQ -153.72 points or -1.17% at 12986.15