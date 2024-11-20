The broader US stock indices are trading lower to start the new trading day:

S&P index -9.50 points or -0.16% at 5907

NASDAQ index -45 points or -0.26% at 18937.50

Dow industrial average up two points or 0.01% at 48274

Russell 2000 -5.87 points or -0.25% at 2318.91

Shares of Nvidia trading down $1.50 or -1.03% at $145.54 ahead of earnings after the close.

What are the expectations

Earnings Expectations

Adjusted quarterly earnings: $0.74 per share versus $0.40 last year (85% YoY increase)

Revenue: $33.2 billion versus $18.12 billion last year (84% YoY increase)

Fiscal Q4 sales guidance: $37.7 billion (KeyBanc estimate, down from $40 billion)

Fiscal Q4 earnings outlook: $0.83 per share (KeyBanc estimate, down from $0.88 per share)

Analyst Sentiment

90% of Wall Street analysts recommend buying the stock

KeyBanc maintains Overweight rating and $180 price target

Last quarter earnings came in at $0.68 versus $0.647 estimate. Revenues were at $30.04 billion versus $28.74 billion. Shares fell -6.38% from $125.61 to a closing level to $117.59 the next day. The price fell -18.14% to its low close on September 6 at $102.83 before starting its rebound to the upside which reached a new record level of $149.77 intraday on November 8.

Shares in 2024 are up 195.5%.