The broader US stock indices are trading lower to start the new trading day:
- S&P index -9.50 points or -0.16% at 5907
- NASDAQ index -45 points or -0.26% at 18937.50
- Dow industrial average up two points or 0.01% at 48274
- Russell 2000 -5.87 points or -0.25% at 2318.91
Shares of Nvidia trading down $1.50 or -1.03% at $145.54 ahead of earnings after the close.
What are the expectations
Earnings Expectations
Adjusted quarterly earnings: $0.74 per share versus $0.40 last year (85% YoY increase)
Revenue: $33.2 billion versus $18.12 billion last year (84% YoY increase)
Fiscal Q4 sales guidance: $37.7 billion (KeyBanc estimate, down from $40 billion)
Fiscal Q4 earnings outlook: $0.83 per share (KeyBanc estimate, down from $0.88 per share)
Analyst Sentiment
90% of Wall Street analysts recommend buying the stock
KeyBanc maintains Overweight rating and $180 price target
Last quarter earnings came in at $0.68 versus $0.647 estimate. Revenues were at $30.04 billion versus $28.74 billion. Shares fell -6.38% from $125.61 to a closing level to $117.59 the next day. The price fell -18.14% to its low close on September 6 at $102.83 before starting its rebound to the upside which reached a new record level of $149.77 intraday on November 8.
Shares in 2024 are up 195.5%.