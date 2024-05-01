The broader stock indices have snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. The S&P and NASDAQ are ending the day down about -0.34% each. Those declines came after each of the indices were up solidly as Powell finished his press conference.
At session highs:
- Dow Industrial Average average was up 533.27 points. It is ending the day up -87.35 points or 0.23% at 37903.28
- S&P index was up 60.42 point at session highs. It is ending the day down -17.30 points or -0.34% at 5018.40.
- NASDAQ index was up 268.40 points at session highs. It is ending down -52.34 points or -0.33% at 15605.48.
The small-cap Russell 2000 was up 43.79 points at session highs. It is ending the day up 6.32 points or 0.32% at 1980.22.
Some of the individual winners and losers:
- Meta Platforms rose $8.93 or 2.08%
- Amazon rose $3.86 or 2.21%
- Nvidia fell $-33.99 or -3.93%
- Google rose $1.01 or 0.62%
- Microsoft rose $5.80 or 1.49%
- Apple fel $1.03 or -0.60% ahead of earnings after the close tomorrow
- Tesla fell $-3.28 or -1.79%