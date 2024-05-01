The broader stock indices have snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. The S&P and NASDAQ are ending the day down about -0.34% each. Those declines came after each of the indices were up solidly as Powell finished his press conference.

At session highs:

Dow Industrial Average average was up 533.27 points. It is ending the day up -87.35 points or 0.23% at 37903.28

S&P index was up 60.42 point at session highs. It is ending the day down -17.30 points or -0.34% at 5018.40.

NASDAQ index was up 268.40 points at session highs. It is ending down -52.34 points or -0.33% at 15605.48.

The small-cap Russell 2000 was up 43.79 points at session highs. It is ending the day up 6.32 points or 0.32% at 1980.22.

Some of the individual winners and losers: