The market is transitioning today with the NASDAQ index rising while the Dow industrial average falls. The S&P is also higher but less so versus the Nasdaq.

Nine minutes into the open,:

Dow industrial average -142.87 points or -0.35% at 40832.11

S&P index up 5.52 points or 0.10% at 5525.60

NASDAQ index up 110.109 toward 0.64% at 17194.40

The small-cap Russell 2000 is up 0.77 points or 0.04% at 2145.99.

Nvidia is up $1.72 or 1.60% at $107.95.

Meta is rebounding by 0.90%

Apple is up 1.20%

Amazon is up 2.5%

Alphabet is up 1.36%

Microsoft is up 0.47%

Tesla is up 4.08% leading the way for the Magnificent 7

The S&P global nonmanufacturing index is up next at 9:45 AM ET. The more important ISM nonmanufacturing index will be released at 10 AM ET with the expectations of 51.1 versus 51.4 last month. The employment component last month came in at 51.1, new orders were at 52.4, and prices paid was at 57.0.