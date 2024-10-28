The US broader indices are closing the day higher but at the lows for the day.

The S&P is closing up 15.40 points or 0.27% at 5823.52. The high for the day was up 34.80 points The low for the day was up 14.96 points

The Nasdaq is closing up 48.58 points or 0.26% at 18567.19. The high for the day was up 152.40 points. The low for the day was up 44.42 points just before the close. The price is still not able to close above the high close from July at 18647.45.

The Dow is closing up 273.17 points or 0.65% at 42387.57.

The earnings release calendar heats up tomorrow with McDonald's, Pfizer, Alphabet, AMD all scheduled to release. ON Wednesday, Microsoft and Meta will report and on Thursday, Amazon and Apple will report. Those are some of the bigger names reporting.

Tuesday

Before Open:

SoFi

PayPal

BP

McDonald's

Pfizer

Royal Caribbean Group

After Close:

AMD

Alphabet

Snap Inc.

Chipotle

Visa

First Solar

Wednesday

Before Open:

Lilly

Caterpillar

Humana

After Close:

Microsoft

Meta

Coinbase

Robinhood

Thursday

Before Open:

Uber

Peloton

Merck

ConocoPhillips

SiriusXM

Altria

Mastercard

After Close:

Amazon

Apple

Intel

Friday

Before Open: