The US broader indices are closing the day higher but at the lows for the day.
- The S&P is closing up 15.40 points or 0.27% at 5823.52. The high for the day was up 34.80 points The low for the day was up 14.96 points
- The Nasdaq is closing up 48.58 points or 0.26% at 18567.19. The high for the day was up 152.40 points. The low for the day was up 44.42 points just before the close. The price is still not able to close above the high close from July at 18647.45.
- The Dow is closing up 273.17 points or 0.65% at 42387.57.
The earnings release calendar heats up tomorrow with McDonald's, Pfizer, Alphabet, AMD all scheduled to release. ON Wednesday, Microsoft and Meta will report and on Thursday, Amazon and Apple will report. Those are some of the bigger names reporting.
Tuesday
Before Open:
- SoFi
- PayPal
- BP
- McDonald's
- Pfizer
- Royal Caribbean Group
After Close:
- AMD
- Alphabet
- Snap Inc.
- Chipotle
- Visa
- First Solar
Wednesday
Before Open:
- Lilly
- Caterpillar
- Humana
After Close:
- Microsoft
- Meta
- Coinbase
- Robinhood
Thursday
Before Open:
- Uber
- Peloton
- Merck
- ConocoPhillips
- SiriusXM
- Altria
- Mastercard
After Close:
- Amazon
- Apple
- Intel
Friday
Before Open:
- FuboTV
- Chevron
- ExxonMobil
- Wayfair