The broader US stock indices are now in positive territory and approaching all-time high closing levels:

S&P index is trading at 5349.71 up 2.85 points or 0.08%. The all-time high closing level comes in at 5354.04.

NASDAQ index is trading up 41.76 or 0.24% at 17174.84. The all-time high closing level for that index is at 17187.90. A high price today reached 17178.17

The Dow Industrial Average reduces still negative by -65 points or -0.17% at 38733.50. The small-cap Russell 2000 is down -2.83 points or -0.14% at 2023.71.