After a sharp declines last week when they NASDAQ index fell by -5.77% and the S&P fell by -4.25%, each of those indices are up for four consecutive days this week.
The NASDAQ index is now up 5.27%, while the S&P index as rebounded by 3.46% this week.
Looking at the major indices today:
- Dow industrial average +235.06 points or 0.58% at 41096.77
- S&P index of 41.63 points or 0.75% at 5595.76.
- NASDAQ index up 174.15 points or 1.00% at 17569.68
The small-cap Russell 2000 rose 25.58 points or 1.22% at 2129.42.
- Nvidia rose by 1.91%
- Dell rose by 3.08%
- Meta Platform rose by 2.69%
- Amzaon rose by 1.34%
- Alphabet rose by 2.34%
- Microsoft rose by 0.94%