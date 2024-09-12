After a sharp declines last week when they NASDAQ index fell by -5.77% and the S&P fell by -4.25%, each of those indices are up for four consecutive days this week.

The NASDAQ index is now up 5.27%, while the S&P index as rebounded by 3.46% this week.

Looking at the major indices today:

Dow industrial average +235.06 points or 0.58% at 41096.77

S&P index of 41.63 points or 0.75% at 5595.76.

NASDAQ index up 174.15 points or 1.00% at 17569.68

The small-cap Russell 2000 rose 25.58 points or 1.22% at 2129.42.