US trading may tail off early today ahead of a three-day weekend but that won't be before some critical pieces of economic data. We get four numbers to start the day at 8:30 am ET (1230 GMT) including:

April PCE

April durable goods orders

April advance goods trade balance

April advance wholesale inventories

Earlier this week, the Fed's Waller specifically singled out PCE (and next month's CPI) as critical numbers in his FOMC thinking.

At 10 am ET, the focus shifts to the consumer with the UMich final survey for May. Watch for revisions in inflation expectations.