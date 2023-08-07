Closing changes for the main US equity indexes:

S&P 500 +0.9%

Nasdaq Comp +0.5%

DJIA +1.2%

Russell 2000 flat

Toronto TSX Comp (closed for holiday)

Apple shares were a drag on the main market indexes early and they fell to flat on the day but buy-the-dip won again, leading to some nice gains for big caps. The inability for small caps to rally is a bit of a concern but that might come when there are better signs that the Fed is done hiking or is ready to cut (without a tough recession).

The Russell 2000 is showing some indecision.