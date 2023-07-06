Jobs
  • Consensus estimate +225K (range +110K to +288K)
  • Private +200K
  • February +311K
  • March +236K
  • April +190K
  • May +339K
  • Unemployment rate consensus estimate: 3.6% vs 3.7% prior
  • Participation rate prior 62.6%
  • Prior underemployment U6 6.7%
  • Avg hourly earnings y/y exp +4.2% y/y vs +4.3% prior
  • Avg hourly earnings m/m exp +0.3% vs +0.3% prior
  • Avg weekly hours exp 34.3 vs 34.3 prior

Here's the June jobs picture so far:

  • ADP employment 497K vs 170K expected
  • ISM manufacturing employment 48.1 vs 51.4 prior
  • ISM services employment 53.1 vs 49.2
  • Philly employment -0.4 vs -8.6 prior
  • Empire employment -3.6 vs -3.3 prior
  • Initial jobless claims survey week 265K vs 259K expected

According to BMO, the headline payrolls print is seasonally solid in June coming in above estimates 52% of the time and missing 48% of the time by 171k and 70k, respectively, on average. If that holds up, it will be the 15th straight reading above the consensus. That's an unprecedented streak and a remarkable show of strength in the jobs market.

In terms of strategy, there's plenty of talk of buying bonds on a strong non-farm payrolls print in anticipation of a lower CPI next week. The read-through into FX for that trade would be selling a dollar pop if non-farm payrolls are stronger.

Non farm payrolls vs expectations chart June 2023
Non farm payrolls vs consensus expectations