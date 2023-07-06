Consensus estimate +225K (range +110K to +288K)

Private +200K

February +311K

March +236K

April +190K

May +339K

Unemployment rate consensus estimate: 3.6% vs 3.7% prior

Participation rate prior 62.6%

Prior underemployment U6 6.7%

Avg hourly earnings y/y exp +4.2% y/y vs +4.3% prior

Avg hourly earnings m/m exp +0.3% vs +0.3% prior

Avg weekly hours exp 34.3 vs 34.3 prior

Here's the June jobs picture so far:

ADP employment 497K vs 170K expected

ISM manufacturing employment 48.1 vs 51.4 prior

ISM services employment 53.1 vs 49.2

Philly employment -0.4 vs -8.6 prior

Empire employment -3.6 vs -3.3 prior

Initial jobless claims survey week 265K vs 259K expected

According to BMO, the headline payrolls print is seasonally solid in June coming in above estimates 52% of the time and missing 48% of the time by 171k and 70k, respectively, on average. If that holds up, it will be the 15th straight reading above the consensus. That's an unprecedented streak and a remarkable show of strength in the jobs market.

In terms of strategy, there's plenty of talk of buying bonds on a strong non-farm payrolls print in anticipation of a lower CPI next week. The read-through into FX for that trade would be selling a dollar pop if non-farm payrolls are stronger.