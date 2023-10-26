I always looked forward to the annual list of '10 surprises' from Blackrock's Byron Wien and I'm saddened to learn that he died today at 90 years old.

Wien finished his career as a vice chairman of Blackstone's Private Wealth Solutions but before that was a strategist at Pequot Capital and then for 21 years as the chief US investment strategist at Morgan Stanley, where he was best known. He also wrote the classic book Soros on Soros -- Staying Ahead of the Curve.

His final list of 10 surprises (the 38th edition) was released in January and one of them touched on FX: The Fed remains more hawkish than other central banks and the dollar stays strong, creating 'generational opportunity' for USD-holders to invest in Europe and Japan.

He nailed that one.

Here's the full list but along with that, I'm sure Byron would prefer you read his list of 20 life lessons that he published this year.

Rest in Peace Mr. Wien.