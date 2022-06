The bulls are making a stand in cable.

GBP/USD has been in freefall in five straight declines from 1.2600 to 1.2000 but the bulls are making a stand at the moment at 1.2000.

The line was challenged for a few minutes and the low as right at the big figure but the sellers appear to have relented, at least for now.

Cable hasn't been below 1.20 since the height of the pandemic in March 2020.