Cable has been the mover so far in New York trade. It was significantly lower in as traders arrived but there's been a relentless bid since. That and the lack of news points to a flow-driven trade in my mind and the buying appeared to hit a crescendo into the London fix.

The pair is at 1.3200 from a low of 1.3127.

The move stalled out right at last week's high of 1.3211.

GBPUSD hourly