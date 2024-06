US dollar bulls are suddenly getting cold feet.

A strong auction of 10-year notes today highlighted a bond market that's less-concerned about inflation or the Fed. That's been a green light to buy risk assets and sell the US dollar.

Earlier today the pound sank against the US dollar but it's since made a complete turnaround, rising to the highs of the day.

GBP/USD 10 mins

Similarly, the US dollar is under pressure right across the board.