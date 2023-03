Cable tried to break to new highs but the US dollar has been volatile today and found a footing just as the pound was testing the session highs. In the past 30 minutes, the pair has given back 25 pips and is now up just 19 pips on the day at 1.2303.

Zooming out, the key level right now is 1.2350, which was last week's high and the highest level since January.