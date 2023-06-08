The US dollar is at fresh session lows as Treasury yields slip. Earlier I highlighted dollar selling but noted that the bond market wasn't a part of the move. That may be changing now with US 10-year yields down 3 bps and 2s down 6.7 bps.
The soft jobless claims number has convinced some in the market that the economy is turning and that the Fed is done. A skip in June is up to 77% and there are just 18 bps priced in for July now. The market is starting to think that the FOMC is done.
What will be important going forward is the US 2-year yield, especially if other central banks continue to hike.
Right now it looks like it could be topping.
Up next is the US wholesale sales report at the top of the hour. It's not normally a market mover but a soft reading today would add to the dollar-selling momentum.