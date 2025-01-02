Caixin China Manufacturing PMI (December 2024) is a disappointment at 50.5

vs. expected 51.7 and prior of 51.5

In really brief, some highlights lowlights:

New orders and output growth both slow from November

Employment down marginally

Average selling prices decline despite rising input prices

***

From the report, in summary.

Overall Expansion : The manufacturing sector continued to expand for the third consecutive month, with the PMI at 50.5 (above the neutral 50.0 mark) but down from 51.5 in November, indicating a marginal growth rate.

Production and Orders : Production increased for the 14th consecutive month, but the growth rate slowed. New orders rose for the third month, driven by domestic demand, while export orders declined after strong growth in November.

Employment and Inventory : Employment levels declined for the fourth month, though at a softer pace. Purchasing activity and stocks of raw materials increased as some manufacturers built safety stocks. Post-production inventories grew for the seventh consecutive month, but at a slower pace due to softer production growth.

Price Trends : Selling prices fell for the first time since September as manufacturers absorbed cost increases to support sales. Input prices continued to rise, while export charges also declined.

Capacity and Backlogs : Backlogs of work rose due to new orders but at a marginal pace, reflecting reduced capacity pressures.

Business Confidence : Business optimism weakened to its lowest since September, with concerns about trade tensions (e.g., U.S. tariffs) and growth outlooks affecting expectations for 2025.



This report highlights a mixed picture of sustained, but moderating, growth in China's manufacturing sector as external demand and cost pressures weigh on optimism.

***

Comparing the two manufacturing PMIs from China each month:

***

As background to this, over the past six months, China's manufacturing sector has exhibited varied performance, as reflected in the Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI and the official National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Manufacturing PMI.

Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI:

July 2024 : Decreased to 49.8 , indicating a contraction in manufacturing activity for the first time in nine months.

August 2024 : Rose to 50.4 , signaling a return to expansionary territory and market improvement.

September 2024 : Fell to 49.3 , marking the lowest reading since July 2023 and reflecting a downturn in new orders.

October 2024 : Increased to 50.3 , indicating a return to expansion, supported by renewed growth in output and new orders.

November 2024: Further rose to 51.5, the fastest expansion since June, driven by strong growth in foreign orders and output.

NBS Manufacturing PMI:

July 2024 : Slight decrease to 49.4 , indicating a stable climate level in the manufacturing industry.

August 2024 : Improved to 49.8 , showing a softening contraction in factory activity.

September 2024 : Rose to 49.8 , ending a two-month decline and marking the highest notch in five months.

October 2024 : Increased to 50.1 , surpassing the threshold for expansion for the first time since May.

November 2024 : Further rose to 50.3 , aligning with market consensus and marking the highest reading since April.

December 2024 : Slightly decreased to 50.1 , indicating minimal growth in manufacturing activity. China official December Manufacturing PMI 50.1 (expected 50.3) Services 52.2 (exp 50.2) China official National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) December 2024 PMIs - why the long face?



Comparison: