The indoor mask mandates in public settings will apply to all residents, regardless of vaccination status, starting 15 December 2021.

And:

will require people attending events of 1,000 people or more that don’t require vaccination to show proof of a negative test taken within one day for an antigen test, and within two days for a PCR test.

it will recommend that travellers returning to California get tested three to five days after arrival

The heightened concern over the spread of the new variant is a negative sentiment input for risk trades. I suspect it'll be shaken off soon enough (again).