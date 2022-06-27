There's not much in it to start the new week but calmer tones are prevailing and that should provide some comfort for risk trades - at least for the time being. Here's a look at how equities and bonds are faring for now:
- Eurostoxx +1.1%
- Germany DAX +1.2%
- France CAC 40 +0.5%
- UK FTSE +0.8%
- S&P 500 futures +0.5%
- Nasdaq futures +0.6%
- Dow futures +0.4%
- 10-year German bund yields +7 bps to 1.51%
- 10-year Italian bond yields +7 bps to 3.62%
- 2-year Treasury yields +1.5 bps to 3.07%
- 10-year Treasury yields +4 bps to 3.16%
It's a slight tilt towards being more risk-on but major currencies are showing little appetite to go running on the day. EUR/USD is up 0.2% to 1.0575, keeping within a 40 pips range so far today. USD/JPY remains sticky around 135.00 while GBP/USD had a bit of a nudge higher earlier to 1.2330 before coming back down to 1.2290 now.
Elsewhere, commodity currencies are more mixed with USD/CAD down 0.1% to 1.2885 while AUD/USD is down 0.4% to 0.6920 currently.