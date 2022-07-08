The US earnings calendar is upon us again when next week some of the major financials kick off the earnings cycle. Below is a list of some of the scheduled earnings releases

Tuesday, July 12

  • PepsiCo

Wednesday, July 13

  • Delta Airlines

Thursday, July 14

  • JP Morgan Chase
  • Charles Schwab
  • Morgan Stanley
  • First Republic Bank

Friday, July 15

  • Citigroup
  • Wells Fargo
  • State Street Corp
  • PNC Financial
  • UnitedHealth Group
  • US Bancorp
  • Bank of New York Mellon Corp.

In addition to earnings, next week, the US economic calendar will be highlighted by:

Wednesday, July 13

  • US CPI, Est 1.0% headline. Core 0.6^

Thursday , July 14

  • PPI, Est 0.8% MoM

Friday, July 15

  • US Retail Sales, est 0.9% for headline and 0.7% for the core
  • US Preliminary Michigan Consumer sentiment, est 49.0 vs 50.0 last month

Other key events/data

Monday, July 11

  • BOE Bailey to testify on the BOE Financial Stabilty Report at 10:15 AM ET

Wednesday, July 13

  • Australia Employment change, Est 30K. Unemployment rate 3.8%
  • RBNZ rate decision, 10 PM ET on July 12, Est. 2.50% vs 2.0% last
  • BOC Monetary Policy report, 10 AM ET
  • BOC rate decision. 10 AM ET, Est 2.0% vs 1.5% last
  • BOC Press conference, 11 AM ET

Thursday, July 14

  • China GDP, Estimate 1.0% vs 4.8% last