The US earnings calendar is upon us again when next week some of the major financials kick off the earnings cycle. Below is a list of some of the scheduled earnings releases

Tuesday, July 12

PepsiCo

Wednesday, July 13

Delta Airlines

Thursday, July 14

JP Morgan Chase

Charles Schwab

Morgan Stanley

First Republic Bank

Friday, July 15

Citigroup

Wells Fargo

State Street Corp

PNC Financial

UnitedHealth Group

US Bancorp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp.

In addition to earnings, next week, the US economic calendar will be highlighted by:

Wednesday, July 13

US CPI, Est 1.0% headline. Core 0.6^

Thursday , July 14

PPI, Est 0.8% MoM

Friday, July 15

US Retail Sales, est 0.9% for headline and 0.7% for the core

US Preliminary Michigan Consumer sentiment, est 49.0 vs 50.0 last month

Other key events/data

Monday, July 11

BOE Bailey to testify on the BOE Financial Stabilty Report at 10:15 AM ET

Wednesday, July 13

Australia Employment change, Est 30K. Unemployment rate 3.8%

RBNZ rate decision, 10 PM ET on July 12, Est. 2.50% vs 2.0% last

BOC Monetary Policy report, 10 AM ET

BOC rate decision. 10 AM ET, Est 2.0% vs 1.5% last

BOC Press conference, 11 AM ET

Thursday, July 14

China GDP, Estimate 1.0% vs 4.8% last