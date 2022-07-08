The US earnings calendar is upon us again when next week some of the major financials kick off the earnings cycle. Below is a list of some of the scheduled earnings releases
Tuesday, July 12
- PepsiCo
Wednesday, July 13
- Delta Airlines
Thursday, July 14
- JP Morgan Chase
- Charles Schwab
- Morgan Stanley
- First Republic Bank
Friday, July 15
- Citigroup
- Wells Fargo
- State Street Corp
- PNC Financial
- UnitedHealth Group
- US Bancorp
- Bank of New York Mellon Corp.
In addition to earnings, next week, the US economic calendar will be highlighted by:
Wednesday, July 13
- US CPI, Est 1.0% headline. Core 0.6^
Thursday , July 14
- PPI, Est 0.8% MoM
Friday, July 15
- US Retail Sales, est 0.9% for headline and 0.7% for the core
- US Preliminary Michigan Consumer sentiment, est 49.0 vs 50.0 last month
Other key events/data
Monday, July 11
- BOE Bailey to testify on the BOE Financial Stabilty Report at 10:15 AM ET
Wednesday, July 13
- Australia Employment change, Est 30K. Unemployment rate 3.8%
- RBNZ rate decision, 10 PM ET on July 12, Est. 2.50% vs 2.0% last
- BOC Monetary Policy report, 10 AM ET
- BOC rate decision. 10 AM ET, Est 2.0% vs 1.5% last
- BOC Press conference, 11 AM ET
Thursday, July 14
- China GDP, Estimate 1.0% vs 4.8% last