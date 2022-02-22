Canadian PM Trudeau says Canada announcing first round of economic sanctions on Russia in coordination with allies

  • Trudeau says will ban Canadians from all financial dealings with the so-called “independent states” of Luhansk and Donetsk
  • says will sanction members of Russian parliament who voted for 'illegal' decision to recognize these so-called republics
  • says will ban Canadians from engaging in purchases of Russian sovereign debt
  • says will apply additional sanctions on two state-backed Russian banks and prevent any financial dealings with them
  • authorizing deployment of up to 460 members of Canadian armed forces to operation reassurance, this involves more troops to Latvia
