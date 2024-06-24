Canada Finance Minister Freeland

Canadian Finance Minister Freeland announced a 30-day consultation on potential tariffs on Chinese-made EVs. They will look at restricting what kinds of vehicles are eligible for Canada's consumer EV incentives.

Canada let so many industries go and told them to 'learn to code' but now in a 'climate emergency' this is the one they decide to block?

The US snaps its fingers and Canada dances.

In any case, this is no surprise as it was leaked last week. The question is: What happens in five years when China is dominating the global EV market and continuing to sell them for far less than the price of US manufacturers?