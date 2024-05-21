Canada 12 month CPI trickles lower

Prior month 2.9%

CPI MoM 0.5% vs 0.6% estimate

Core measures

CPI Bank of Canada core y/y + 1.6% vs 2.0% prior

CPI Bank of Canada core m/m 0.2% versus 0.5% prior

Core CPI MoM SA 0.0% vs 0.1% prior (revised to 0.2%)

Trim 2.9% versus 3.2% prior (was expected at 3.1%)

Median 2.6% versus 2.9% prior (revised from 2.8%)

Common 2.6% versus 2.9% prior

From the Canada Statistic office:

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.7% on a year-over-year basis in April, down from a 2.9% gain in March. Broad-based deceleration in the headline CPI was led by food prices, services and durable goods.

The deceleration in the CPI was moderated by gasoline prices, which rose at a faster pace in April (+6.1%) than in March (+4.5%). Excluding gasoline, the all-items CPI slowed to a 2.5% year-over-year increase, down from a 2.8% gain in March.

On a monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.5% in April, mainly driven by prices for gasoline. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.2% in April.

Gasoline is a big influence again, but the big gains from last year continues to trickle to the downside. .