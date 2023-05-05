- Prior month 34.7K
- Employment gain for April 41.4K vs 20.0K estimate
- Unemployment rate 5.0% versus 5.1% expected
- Full-time employment -6.2K versus 18.8 K last month
- Part-time employment 47.6K versus 15.9 K last month
- Participation rate 65.6% vs 65.6% last month
- Average hourly wages permanent employees 5.2% versus 5.2% last month
other highlights
- Employment growth among core-aged men (25-54 years) and men aged 55+; steady for core-aged and older women; little change for male and female youth.
- Sectors with employment increases: wholesale and retail trade, transportation and warehousing, information/culture/recreation, and educational services; decrease in business services.
- Employment rose in Ontario and Prince Edward Island, declined in Manitoba, and remained stable in other provinces.
- Average hourly wages increased 5.2% (+$1.66 to $33.38) year-over-year in April (not seasonally adjusted).
- Part-time employment increased while full-time employment held steady; 15.2% of part-time workers involuntarily working part-time.
- Private sector employees increased by 299,000 (+2.3%) year-over-year, public sector increased by 81,000 (+2.0%), and self-employment remained unchanged, below pre-COVID-19 levels.
Looking at the different sectors, the winners and losers are showing:
- Wholesale and retail trade employment increased by 24,000 (+0.8%) in April, partially offsetting a net decline from May to December 2022.
- Transportation and warehousing employment rose by 17,000 (+1.6%), building on March's increase; up by 47,000 (+4.7%) compared to 12 months earlier.
- Information, culture, and recreation employment increased by 16,000 (+1.9%) after three months of little change; up by 58,000 (+7.3%) since October 2022.
- Educational services employment grew by 15,000 (+1.0%), trending upwards since August 2022 with cumulative gains of 71,000.
- Business, building, and other support services employment decreased by 14,000 (-1.9%), partially offsetting March's increase; up by 32,000 (+4.7%) compared to April 2022.
- Health care and social assistance employment held steady for a second consecutive month.
- Professional, scientific, and technical services employment remained stable in April, with a year-over-year increase of 3.8% (+68,000).
Overall, solid job gains but centered in the part-time employment. Full-time prep employment was steady. Unemployment rate dipped back to 5%. That is the low water mark for employment.