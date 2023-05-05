Canada
Canada jobs increased by 41.4K led by part-time
  • Prior month 34.7K
  • Employment gain for April 41.4K vs 20.0K estimate
  • Unemployment rate 5.0% versus 5.1% expected
  • Full-time employment -6.2K versus 18.8 K last month
  • Part-time employment 47.6K versus 15.9 K last month
  • Participation rate 65.6% vs 65.6% last month
  • Average hourly wages permanent employees 5.2% versus 5.2% last month

other highlights

Looking at the different sectors, the winners and losers are showing:

  • Wholesale and retail trade employment increased by 24,000 (+0.8%) in April, partially offsetting a net decline from May to December 2022.
  • Transportation and warehousing employment rose by 17,000 (+1.6%), building on March's increase; up by 47,000 (+4.7%) compared to 12 months earlier.
  • Information, culture, and recreation employment increased by 16,000 (+1.9%) after three months of little change; up by 58,000 (+7.3%) since October 2022.
  • Educational services employment grew by 15,000 (+1.0%), trending upwards since August 2022 with cumulative gains of 71,000.
  • Business, building, and other support services employment decreased by 14,000 (-1.9%), partially offsetting March's increase; up by 32,000 (+4.7%) compared to April 2022.
  • Health care and social assistance employment held steady for a second consecutive month.
  • Professional, scientific, and technical services employment remained stable in April, with a year-over-year increase of 3.8% (+68,000).
Sectors
Canadian sector winners and losers

Overall, solid job gains but centered in the part-time employment. Full-time prep employment was steady. Unemployment rate dipped back to 5%. That is the low water mark for employment.