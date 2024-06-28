April GDP 0.3% vs. 0.3% expected and 0.0% prior.

May Advance GDP 0.1% vs. 0.3% prior.

Services producing industries +0.3%.

Goods producing industries +0.3%.

15 of 20 sectors increasing in the month.

Wholesale trade, mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction and manufacturing were the largest contributors to growth in April after recording declines in the previous month. Following two consecutive monthly decreases, retail trade was also among the top drivers of growth in April, led by food and beverage retailers and gasoline stations which rebounded from declines recorded in previous months.