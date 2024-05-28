Prior was +0.8% (revised to +0.9%)

Prices +1.4% y/y vs -0.5% prior

Raw materials price index +5.5% m/m vs +4.3% prior

Raw materials +3.1% y/y vs +0.4% prior

These are some big jumps for manufacturers. Prices for primary non-ferrous metal products rose 8.3% month over month in April, the largest monthly increase since March 2022. Industrial metals also rose with copper prices up 10.3%.

A big driver was energy with gasoline prices up 6.7% in the month. The BOC will look past some of that as prices have retreated somewhat in May.