Prior was +4.0% (revised to +3.4%)

Canada IPPI year on year 16.4% versus 18.5% last month

Raw material price index (RMPI) -2.0% MoM versus 11.8% last month

Raw material prices YoY 38.4% versus 42.7% last month

Combined with the revision, this is actually a slightly comforting reading -- inasmuch as that's possible with raw materials prices up nearly 40% y/y.