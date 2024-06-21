Prior was -0.2%

Ex autos +1.8% vs +0.7% expected

Ex autos and gasoline +1.4%

Motor vehicle and parts dealers -2.2%

Food and beverage retailers +1.9%, led by grocery stores

Alberta +3.1%, Ontario -1.0% with Toronto sales -2.5% (Toronto is weakest housing market right now)

Preliminary May data -0.6% m/m

Yesterday, RBC reported a slump in Canadian discretionary spending in May so the soft May reading adds up. The market increasingly focuses on the advance estimate rather than the main headline.