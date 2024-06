Prior -$2.28 billion; revised to -$1.99 billion

Exports $64.45 billion

Prior $62.56 billion; revised to $62.81 billion

Imports $65.50 billion

Prior $64.84 billion; revised to $64.80 billion

The Canadian trade deficit eased in April as exports grew by 2.6%, with the export of energy products being the main contributor. Of note, natural gas exports rose by ~60% to return to more typical levels following a low in March. Imports also rose on the month but less so by 1.1%.