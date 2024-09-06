Prior month -2.8K

Employment change 22.1K vs 25.0 K estimate

Unemployment rate 6.6% vs 6.5% estimate.

Prior month unemployment rate 6.4%

Full-time employment -43.6K vs 61.6 K last month.

Part-time employment 65.7K vs -64.4K last month

Participation rate 65.1% vs 65.0 K last month

Average hourly wages YoY 4.9% vs 5.2% last month

The prior two months showed declines of -2.8K and -1.4K. The gain is a relief, but is offset from the unemployment rate moving to 6.6% from 6.4% last month. The mix of the Full and part time is also not great with the gain of 61.6K last month, saw most of that reverse with -43.6K .

The USDCAD was trading at 1.3490 prior to both the US and Canada employment reports. The US jobs report tends to overwhelm the Canada jobs report. The USDCAD has moved lower to 1.3465. The Fed funds probability sees 51% chance for a 50 cut vs around 57% before. Call it 50-50.