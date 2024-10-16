Sales at the lowest level since Jan 2022

Prior was +1.4%

Manufacturing sales dropped 1.3% to C$69.4 billion in August

Primary metals (-6.4%) and petroleum/coal products (-3.7%) led declines

Sales down 4.4% year-over-year

Sales in constant dollars fell 0.8%

Key Details:

Eighth straight month of y/y declines for manufacturing sector

Primary metals hit by weaker domestic and international demand

Petroleum products affected by global economic concerns, especially in China

Aerospace production rose 7.3%, hitting second highest level on record

Sales fell in 8 out of 10 provinces, led by Alberta (-3.3%) and Ontario (-0.6%)

While Canadian manufacturing saw a brief uptick in July, the August decline brings the sector back to its lowest point since early 2022. This is another reason for the Bank of Canada to cut by 50 bps next week and that's quickly becoming the consensus call.