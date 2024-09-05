SP Global Canada
  • S&P Global Canada Services PMI rises slightly to 47.8 in August from 47.3 in July
  • Composite PMI came in at 47.8 in August, up from 47.0 but still indicating overall private sector contraction
  • Third consecutive month of contraction in service sector activity
  • New business volumes decline at steepest pace in six months
  • Employment falls for first time in 2024
  • Input cost inflation remains high, driven by wage pressures
  • Business confidence slips to 7-month low

The Canadian service sector remained in contraction territory for the third straight month in August, with the S&P Global Canada Services PMI edging up to 47.8 from 47.3 in July. While the pace of decline eased slightly, the sector continues to face headwinds from weak demand.