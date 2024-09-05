S&P Global Canada Services PMI rises slightly to 47.8 in August from 47.3 in July

Composite PMI came in at 47.8 in August, up from 47.0 but still indicating overall private sector contraction

Third consecutive month of contraction in service sector activity

New business volumes decline at steepest pace in six months

Employment falls for first time in 2024

Input cost inflation remains high, driven by wage pressures

Business confidence slips to 7-month low

The Canadian service sector remained in contraction territory for the third straight month in August, with the S&P Global Canada Services PMI edging up to 47.8 from 47.3 in July. While the pace of decline eased slightly, the sector continues to face headwinds from weak demand.