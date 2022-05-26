Canada average weekly earnings
Average weekly
year on year up 4.3% vs. 2.14% last month (revised from 2.37%). This compares to a year on year CPI gain of 6.7% earnings
Earnings
A company’s earnings represent its profits or net benefits as a result of its operation.Earnings are the net benefits of a corporation's operation. Earnings can be calculated as EBIT, i.e. earnings before interest and taxes, and EBITDA, i.e. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.Earnings are valuable tools for investors of company shares as they can often highlight a company’s financial standing and performance. Better performances can result in strengthened share prices, while unexpectedly bad earnings can risk declines in share prices. Using Earnings to Better Inform Investment DecisionsMany analysts also use other measures such as earnings per share (EPS) as a way to compare the earnings of multiple companies.EPS is calculated by the remaining earnings leftover for shareholders, divided by the number of shares outstanding. This is a more fine-tuned measure for investors and analysts given each company has a different number of shares owned by the public.Only comparing companies' existing earnings does not accurately indicate how much money each company has for each of its shares over a specific period.As a result, EPS is routinely used to make better-informed comparisons and forecasts.In the US, all companies are obligated to report quarterly earnings to the public, which informs on the state of any publicly traded company. These events are very monitored and important, especially for large corporations.In addition, several companies are used as barometers for the state of the overall market or US economy, lending further weight to these metrics.Ultimately, earnings are an integral element of the US stock market and ensure companies disclose their financials in ways that do not leave investors or the public in the dark.
Read this Term The monthly gain +0.9% compared to February
utilities recorded the largest year-over-year increase of 11.7% to $2011
finance insurance rose 12.1% to $1625
professional and scientific and technical services increased 8% to $1633
arts entertainment recreation fell -4.2% to $693. This was the only sector reporting year-over-year decrease in average weekly earnings
average weekly hours worked were little changed in March at 31.3 hours per week. This is up 2.5% from pre-pandemic levels. Salaried employees worked to 37.1 hours per week up 0.7% compared to February 2020
Job vacancies reached an all-time high level
Job vacancies (see chart above) reached an all-time high of 1,012,900
Vacancies increased by 22.6% to 186,400 in the month and were up 60.5% to +382,000 from March 2021
job vacancy rate which measures a number of vacant positions as a portion of all positions was 5.9% matching the record high observed in September 2021
there are a record number of job vacancies in healthcare and social assistance and construction
vacancies were up in all the provinces
With inflation higher than earnings, people's real earnings are lower.
The labor market remains tight with job vacancies reaching an all-time high indicative of employees trouble in finding workers
