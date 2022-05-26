Canada average weekly earnings
Job vacancies
Job vacancies reached an all-time high level
  • Job vacancies (see chart above) reached an all-time high of 1,012,900
  • Vacancies increased by 22.6% to 186,400 in the month and were up 60.5% to +382,000 from March 2021
  • job vacancy rate which measures a number of vacant positions as a portion of all positions was 5.9% matching the record high observed in September 2021
  • there are a record number of job vacancies in healthcare and social assistance and construction
  • vacancies were up in all the provinces

With inflation higher than earnings, people's real earnings are lower.

The labor market remains tight with job vacancies reaching an all-time high indicative of employees trouble in finding workers

