“Grant applications that involve conducting research in a sensitive research area will not be funded if any of the researchers working on the project are affiliated with a university, research institute or laboratory connected to military, national defence or state security entities of foreign state actors that pose a risk to our national security”

This comes at a time of increased strain in Canda-China relations due to Chinese balloon overflights.

Awaiting a response from China. They will not be happy with the "foreign state actors that pose a risk to our national security" words.