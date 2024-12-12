Prior month +11.5

Building permits -3.1% vs -5.0% est

Further details

Total value of building permits in Canada decreased by $399.1 million (-3.1%) to $12.6 billion in October.

Despite the decline, the October's total value was the fourth-highest level in the series.

September saw a $1.3 billion rise in construction intentions, the second-highest level in the series.

Ontario's construction intentions fell by $696.4 million, driving the national non-residential decline.

Residential growth in October was tempered by Ontario's drop after strong contributions in September.

On a constant dollar basis (2017=100), October permits fell 3.6% month-over-month but rose 8.1% year-over-year.

The building permits can be volatile from a month over month basis but the trend is near the highs