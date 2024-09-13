Capacity utilization
  • Prior quarter: 78.5% revised to 78.6%

Details:

  • Canadian industries operated at 79.1% capacity in Q2 2024.
  • This is a slight increase from 78.6% in Q1 2024.
  • The Q1 2024 capacity utilization was revised up by 0.1 percentage point.

  • Mining, Quarrying, and Oil and Gas Extraction

    • Capacity utilization increased by 1.6 percentage points to 77.2% in Q2.
    • Growth driven by higher activity in oil sands extraction (following resumption after maintenance) and support activities for mining and oil and gas extraction.

  • Construction

    • Capacity utilization decreased by 0.2 percentage points to 82.4% in Q2.
    • Decline attributed to a downturn in residential building construction.

  • Manufacturing

    • Capacity utilization rose by 0.5 percentage points to 77.6% in Q2.
    • Increase led by computer and electronic product manufacturing (+5.1 percentage points) and wood product manufacturing (+2.9 percentage points).