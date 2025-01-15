Info via Reuters citing an unnamed source:
- Canada could impose countermeasures on up to C$150 billion worth of imports from the U.S. if the Trump administration imposes tariffs on Canadian imports.
- It won't necessarily impose the countermeasures; it would carry out public consultations first.
- Proposed Canadian countermeasures would be divided into three groups; Florida orange juice would be targeted immediately.
- Canada doesn't know what Trump will do regarding tariffs, and this affects the scope of any consultations that might take place on potential countermeasures.
Happier times