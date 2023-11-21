Canada CPI data will be released at the bottom of the hour. Expectations show:

CPI MoM 0.1% versus -0.1% last month

CPI YoY 3.2% versus 3.8% last month

Core CPI MoM last month -0.1%

Core CPI YoY last month at 2.8%

Median CPI YoY estimate 3.6% versus 3.8% last month

Trimmed CPI YoY estimate 3.6% versus 3.7% last month

Common CPI YoY estimate 4.3% versus 4.4% last month

In the US, existing home sales will be released at 10 AM ET with estimate of 3.90M versus a 3.96M last month.

ECB's Lagarde is expected to speak at 11 AM ET.

At 2 PM, the FOMC meeting minutes will be released.

After the close, Nvidia will report their earnings. Nvidia shares are up 244.94% on the back of being the leader in AI.