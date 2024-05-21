Canada CPI will be released at 8:30 AM. Expectations are showing:

CPI inflation MoM 0.6% versus 0.6% last month

CPI inflation year on year 2.7% versus 2.9% last month

Core CPI YoY last month 2.0%

Core CPI MoM, last month 0.5%

Fedspeak today include:

9 AM ET Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on the economic outlook before an event hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics

before an event hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics 9 AM ET Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin gives opening remarks before the "2024 Investing in Rural America Conference: Building and Maintaining Momentum" hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond

9:05 AM ET New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams gives opening remarks at 2024 Governance and Culture Reform Conference

9:10 AM ET Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives "welcome back" remarks before the 2024 Financial Markets Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

11:45 AM ET Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr participates virtually in a discussion on "Bank Supervision and Regulation" before the 2024 Director & Executive Regional State Member Bank Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Fe

7 PM ET Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic (moderator), Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester, and Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins participate in "Central Banking in the Post-Pandemic Financial System

Bank of England's Bailey will be speaking at the London school of economics starting at 1 PM ET.

What is ahead for the week:

Wed, May 22

10:00pm Tuesday (Wednesday in NZ) : NZD : Official Cash Rate - Forecast: 5.50%, Previous: (not provided) NZD : RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement NZD : RBNZ Rate Statement

: 2:00am : GBP : CPI y/y - Forecast: 2.1%, Previous: 3.2%

: 2:00pm : USD : FOMC Meeting Minutes

:

Thu, May 23

3:15am : EUR : French Flash Manufacturing PMI - Forecast: 45.8, Previous: 45.3 EUR : French Flash Services PMI - Forecast: 51.8, Previous: 51.34

: 3:30am : EUR : German Flash Manufacturing PMI - Forecast: 43.2, Previous:42.5 EUR : German Flash Services PMI - Forecast: 53.5, Previous: 53.2

: 4:30am : GBP : Flash Manufacturing PMI - Forecast: 49.5, Previous: 49.1 GBP : Flash Services PMI - Forecast: 54.7, Previous: 55.0

: 8:30am : USD : Unemployment Claims - Forecast: 221K, Previous: 222K

: 9:45am : USD : Flash Manufacturing PMI - Forecast: 50.1, Previous: 50.0 USD : Flash Services PMI - Forecast: 51.5, Previous: 51.3

:

Fri, May 24

10:00am:

USD: Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment - Forecast: 67.7, Previous: 67.

Perhaps the most important release will be Nvidia's earnings after the close on Wednesday .