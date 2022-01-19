- Highest since 1991
- Prior was +4.7%
- CPI m/m -0.1% vs -0.1% expected (first decline since Dec 2020)
- Full report
Core measures:
- Common +2.1% vs +2.1% expected
- Median +3.0% vs +2.9% expected
- Trimmed +3.7% vs +3.4% expected
Some highlights y/y:
- food +5.2%
- passenger vehicles +7.2%
- homeowners' home and mortgage insurance +9.3%
- Excluding gasoline, CPI up 4.0% y/y
- Services +3.4% y/y vs +2.9% prior
- Goods +6.8% vs +6.9% prior
- Wages rose 2.6% y/y
Separately, Canadian wholesale trade increased 3.5% compared to 2.7% expected.
USD/CAD fell to a session low of 1.2450 after the report but there were bids there and it's bounced to 1.2465 afterwards, about back to where it was before the data.