Highest since 1991

Prior was +4.7%

CPI m/m -0.1% vs -0.1% expected (first decline since Dec 2020)

Full report

Core measures:

Common +2.1% vs +2.1% expected

Median +3.0% vs +2.9% expected

Trimmed +3.7% vs +3.4% expected

Some highlights y/y:

food +5.2%

passenger vehicles +7.2%

homeowners' home and mortgage insurance +9.3%

Excluding gasoline, CPI up 4.0% y/y

Services +3.4% y/y vs +2.9% prior

Goods +6.8% vs +6.9% prior

Wages rose 2.6% y/y

Separately, Canadian wholesale trade increased 3.5% compared to 2.7% expected.

USD/CAD fell to a session low of 1.2450 after the report but there were bids there and it's bounced to 1.2465 afterwards, about back to where it was before the data.