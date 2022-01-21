New home price index has risen sharply in 2021

Prior +0.8%

NHPI 0.2% versus 1.0% estimate

slowest pace since June 2020

prices rose 11.6% year over year

prices were up in 16 of 27 metropolitan areas, unchanged and 10 and down one in another

For the calendar year, new home prices rose 10.3% in 2021 compared to +2.1% in 2020. The gain in 2021 was the largest since 1989. Prices for new homes grew 7.1% in the first half of the year and 3.1% in the second half of the year.

