- Prior month -0.2%
- The December advance estimate was 0.8%
- Ex autos +0.6% vs +0.7% expected
- Prior month ex auto, -0.5%
- Ex auto and gas +0.5% vs -0.6% last month
- Q4 sales were up 1.0%
- 2023 sales were up 2.2% y/y led by autos
- January advanced estimate -0.4%
- Strength in general merchandise (+2.8%), food & beverage (+1.5%) and supermarkets (+1.8%)
- Weakness was in furniture and electronics retailers (-2.7%) along with e-commerce -(3.6%)
The Canadian dollar is a touch softer on this report as the market focuses on the softer January number. A strong US jobless claims report was released at the same time, which skews the USD/CAD picture.