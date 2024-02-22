Prior month -0.2%

The December advance estimate was 0.8%

Ex autos +0.6% vs +0.7% expected

Prior month ex auto, -0.5%

Ex auto and gas +0.5% vs -0.6% last month

Q4 sales were up 1.0%

2023 sales were up 2.2% y/y led by autos

January advanced estimate -0.4%

Strength in general merchandise (+2.8%), food & beverage (+1.5%) and supermarkets (+1.8%)

Weakness was in furniture and electronics retailers (-2.7%) along with e-commerce -(3.6%)

The Canadian dollar is a touch softer on this report as the market focuses on the softer January number. A strong US jobless claims report was released at the same time, which skews the USD/CAD picture.