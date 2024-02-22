Canada food
  • Prior month -0.2%
  • The December advance estimate was 0.8%
  • Ex autos +0.6% vs +0.7% expected
  • Prior month ex auto, -0.5%
  • Ex auto and gas +0.5% vs -0.6% last month
  • Q4 sales were up 1.0%
  • 2023 sales were up 2.2% y/y led by autos
  • January advanced estimate -0.4%
  • Strength in general merchandise (+2.8%), food & beverage (+1.5%) and supermarkets (+1.8%)
  • Weakness was in furniture and electronics retailers (-2.7%) along with e-commerce -(3.6%)

The Canadian dollar is a touch softer on this report as the market focuses on the softer January number. A strong US jobless claims report was released at the same time, which skews the USD/CAD picture.

Canada retail sales
Canada retail sales