Prior was -8.8% Record $12.4B value

Residential +9.8%

Non-residential +43.2%

These non-residential permits are for hospitals in BC and Quebec so those will unwind next month, leading to a drop in March permits. I don't see any reason residential permits will slow materially any time soon. There's plenty of money to be made in building homes in all of Canada right now, despite high lumber prices, materials shortages and wage hikes.